2. BOUNCING BACK

One thing the Packers haven’t done under LaFleur is lose back-to-back games. They went 13-3 last season — although their playoff run ended with an NFC Championship Game loss at San Francisco — and last week’s 38-10 blowout loss to Tampa Bay put a stop to the team’s undefeated start. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (above) was more than a bit annoyed by the suggestion that the Buccaneers had come up with some sort of blueprint for shutting down the team’s previously potent offense — “One out of five,” he said — and against the Texans’ struggling defense, a bounce-back game sure seems likely.
“The most important thing is to stick to the process and the plan and the routine. We are creatures of habit, and it’s important to move forward,” Rodgers said at midweek. “By the time we watch that film on Monday, that’s in the can. We’re on to the next opponent. (Since then), we’ve been talking about Houston. We’re on to the next situation. The biggest thing that we can do is just focus on what got us here and this opponent.
“I think it’s a good reminder for us that we can’t ride this rollercoaster of feeling (great about) ourselves and reading all the clippings if it’s going great, and then down in the dumps and not reading anything and feeling sorry for ourselves when we get beat like that. You have to get off the surfboard and get off that wave because this is a long season and you have to find the process of preparation that works for you and move forward.”
