2. BOUNCING BACK

The Packers entered last Sunday’s loss to Minnesota ranked third in the NFL in both fewest yards per game allowed and fewest points allowed. They exited that 34-31 loss seventh in yards (318.8 per game) and fifth in scoring (19.5 points per game).
For all the talk about being a championship-level defense — as Rodgers put it after the shutout win over Seattle the week before — the Packers didn’t look the part at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Vikings. And they knew it.
“We’ve just got to move past that quickly. Look where they did things that gave us problems, look at problems that we had within ourselves that we can fix quickly,” veteran safety and defensive co-captain Adrian Amos said. “That's just how it is over the course of the season. But don't let that one game beat us twice, and don't let repeat things beat us. We’ve just got to regroup this week … hopefully rebound and be a lot better this week.”
While the pass defense was among the issues — Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns, with 169 yards and two touchdowns going to Justin Jefferson — the Packers did have their chances at takeaways. Both Amos and fellow safety Darnell Savage (above) had chances for interceptions, with Savage’s pick with 2 minutes to play in the game actually having been initially ruled an interception before replays showed that he failed to control the ball all the way to the ground, resulting in an incompletion that set up the Vikings’ game-winning walk-off field goal.
“For sure, that's one thing we’ve got to do. We’ve got to take advantage of opportunities,” Amos admitted. “But if early on in that game we played a little bit better, made less mistakes early, I feel like everything got magnified later on. If we had corrected a couple things that we did early on in the first half, I feel like it wouldn't have come down to a few plays at the end.”