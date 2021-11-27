2. BOUNCING BACK

The Packers entered last Sunday’s loss to Minnesota ranked third in the NFL in both fewest yards per game allowed and fewest points allowed. They exited that 34-31 loss seventh in yards (318.8 per game) and fifth in scoring (19.5 points per game).

For all the talk about being a championship-level defense — as Rodgers put it after the shutout win over Seattle the week before — the Packers didn’t look the part at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Vikings. And they knew it.

“We’ve just got to move past that quickly. Look where they did things that gave us problems, look at problems that we had within ourselves that we can fix quickly,” veteran safety and defensive co-captain Adrian Amos said. “That's just how it is over the course of the season. But don't let that one game beat us twice, and don't let repeat things beat us. We’ve just got to regroup this week … hopefully rebound and be a lot better this week.”