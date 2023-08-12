Low Maintenance Living is calling your name! Welcome yourself home to this ranch style twin home located just blocks away from downtown Waunakee in the new subdivision of Heritage Hills. When you walk in you'll find all your necessary features on the main level, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, laundry, large kitchen with an island, granite countertops, kohler fixtures, & gas stove. 2 car garage with a zero entry threshold to the main level. The lower level is a blank space just waiting for you to add your touch. Remember how we said low maintenance? Monthly fee of $120 includes snow removal and lawn care. Perfect for your active lifestyle or to maintain your independent lifestyle. Conveniently located between Hwy 12 and 39/90/94 and just minutes from Madison & Middleton.