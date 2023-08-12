Low Maintenance Living is calling your name! Welcome yourself home to this ranch style twin home located just blocks away from downtown Waunakee in the new subdivision of Heritage Hills. When you walk in you'll find all your necessary features on the main level, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, laundry, large kitchen with an island, granite countertops, kohler fixtures, & gas stove. 2 car garage with a zero entry threshold to the main level. The lower level is a blank space just waiting for you to add your touch. Remember how we said low maintenance? Monthly fee of $120 includes snow removal and lawn care. Perfect for your active lifestyle or to maintain your independent lifestyle. Conveniently located between Hwy 12 and 39/90/94 and just minutes from Madison & Middleton.
2 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Democrats in Wisconsin renew call for cannabis legalization after Minnesota recreational law takes effect
With Wisconsin now fully surrounded by states that allow cannabis consumption in some form, Democratic lawmakers are recognizing the amount of…
Nobody's forgotten the Brett Favre-fueled drama from Family Night in 2008.
The moves drew immediate ire from conservatives, especially the chief justice, whose powers now appear to be largely diminished.
My Sister's Kitchen in Middleton is closing on Aug. 20 so owner Shelly Skinner can have time to clean and move before her lease ends at the en…
Ahan has outgrown its space inside the The Bur Oak music venue on Winnebago Street, and its owners plan to move the popular pan-Asian restaura…