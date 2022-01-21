2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $524,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exceptionally maintained 2BR/2.5BA in the desirable Hawks Woods neighborhood! Soaring foyer makes for an impressive entrance. Perfect work from home opportunity in the front office. Spacious kitchen hosts a large island, SS appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. Walkout deck from dining area. Seamless flow into the sun drenched living room w/ sprawling windows and vaulted ceilings. Primary BR hosts hardwood floors, walk in closet and en suite w/ walk in shower and dual vanities. Leads out to a private, covered deck! LL has a rec room w/ 2-way gas fireplace and wet bar. Guest bedroom, full BA, and bonus room. Great views and walkout to yard! Backyard is a peaceful oasis, hosting a serene waterfall surrounded by low maintenance, mature landscaping!

