Estimated Completion May 2022 ~ Hawks Landing ~ Don't miss out on your opportunity to own a condo in beautiful Hawks Landing. As the new owner, you'll have your choice of finishes to make it your own. Wonderful first floor unit with a great open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen boasts Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter-tops & a breakfast bar. Unwind in front of the desirable fireplace or relax on the patio. Master suite features a walk-in closet & a master bath with tiled shower. Two parking spaces & a storage unit in the underground, heated garage. Within walking distance to pool & tennis facilities, restaurants & club house. All this & more, schedule your showing today! *No window in den.
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Badgers senior guard Josh Seltzner called his All-American and All-Big Ten season a "perfect ending" to his career.
This marks the first time the UW Board of Regents has exercised this authority since program cuts were controversially added in 2016 as a reason to lay off faculty.
UW knocks out top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville in the national semifinals.
A triple fatal crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle, Madison police reported Wednesday morning.
Badgers wrap: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin volleyball defeats Louisville Cardinals in NCAA Final Four
The UW volleyball team will battle for the program's first national title on Saturday after the fourth-seeded Badgers took down the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the NCAA Final Four.
Dana Rettke said she is “really thankful for the bond” she’s developed with the young fan. And Izzy’s mother said the Badgers have boosted the self-confidence of the girl, who sometimes struggles with being “different.”
What Wisconsin football coaches said about 9 of the state’s top 15 recruits signing with other schools
Five of the top 15 in-state players signed with the Badgers on Wednesday. Here’s why coaches say it was “harder for us” to recruit in-state talent this year.
Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
Stunning food, great service and reasonable prices make this drive to Cross Plains worth the effort.
An official visit to UW was enough to convince Connor Essegian to forego more visits and join the Badgers.