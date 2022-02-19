Hawks Reserve - This amazing second floor corner unit is situated on the golf course with numerous upgrades. Wood floors in all main living spaces. Wood surround gas fireplace in the great room. Sliding patio door leads out to spacious balcony overlooking the waterfall. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, snack bar, and an abundance of cabinets & window. Master suite is accented with a tray ceiling, custom walk-in closet, double vanity and tile shower. Second bedroom has a tray ceiling and spacious closet. Full bath off the hallway. Den is conveniently located off the foyer. Private laundry room with sink. Two underground parking spaces with storage unit located in front. Three panel doors throughout the unit.
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $465,000
