Seller is offering a $10k allowance to be used towards upgrades!!Hawks Landing ~ Don't miss out on your opportunity to own a condo in beautiful Hawks Landing. As the new owner, you'll have your choice of finishes to make it your own. Wonderful second floor unit with a great open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen boasts Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter-tops & a breakfast bar. Unwind in front of the desirable fireplace or relax on the patio. Master suite features a walk-in closet & a master bath with tiled shower. Two parking spaces & a storage unit in the underground, heated garage. Within walking distance to pool & tennis facilities, restaurants & club house. All this & more, schedule your showing today! *No window in den.
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $397,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
“You’ll see somebody get better and better, and then you’ll be off for a day or two and come back and learn, ‘Oh, they died.'"
Long concessions lines, lack of mask wearing on concourses irk Badgers fans at first home football game
Only 28 of 43 concessions locations were open for the Badgers' season opener at Camp Randall. Officials hope more will be open for Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan.
"We have a load of family here," his uncle said. "Everybody knew him. He was a good person all the way around."
Wisconsin's leading rusher from 2020 didn't play a snap in a loss to the Nittany Lions.
The thieves apparently used a garage door opener to gain access through the home's attached garage.
A touring Taco Fest with a planned stop at Breese Stevens Field next week is leaving a trail of unhappy taco lovers, and may get its Madison gig canceled.
The new order extends the mandate, which was set to expire next week, until Oct. 8.
New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez not afraid of competition — or of asking Aaron Rodgers for his jersey
New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018.
Earlier in the day, a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times at Penn Park on the South Side in a separate incident, police said.
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan
Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall or watching from the comfort of your couch, the State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a breakdown of everything they need to know as No. 18 Wisconsin tries to get back on track against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.