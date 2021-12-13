 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $289,900

Extremely high quality and convenient open concept Crosswinds Condo! Just steps away from Hawks Landing Golf Course, with choice golf course views to boot! This former model unit is full of upgrades including hickory floors, built ins, quartz counters, premium cabinets, & tile surround gas fireplace! Tons of natural light pours in this third floor unit through the oversized living room windows! Private deck! 2 heated underground parking spots & 1 private storage unit. Key location just a few minute walk to Hawks Landing Golf Course & Swimming Pool, and less than a 10 minute drive to all conveniences in Verona, West Madison, & Middleton. This unit has been meticulously maintained, and is in completely move in ready condition.

