 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $175,000

Main floor unit conveniently located close to Epic and downtown Verona. Easy access to the highway makes travel a breeze. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an open concept main living area. Laundry room boasts plenty of room for additional storage as well as the in unit washer / dryer. Unit comes with your very own underground parking space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Power crews on standby for damaging winds in Massachusetts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics