Move-in Ready 8/18/2023! This Piper home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $394,900
