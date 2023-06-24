Treat yourself! This charming end unit townhome is only 3 years new has been very well taken care of. Enjoy a spacious main level designed for entertaining guests. Main level living offers 9' ceilings, corner fireplace & tall windows that provide abundant natural light. Wow, the kitchen is fantastic with plenty of work space, kitchen island and also features granite counters, white cabinets & trim, walk in pantry and black stainless appliances. Upper level features 2 master suites with en-suite bath along with large closets. Finish the lower level for more space & 3rd bed. 2 car attached garage, 2 porches & fantastic location. Sprinkler Fire Suppression, 9'basement. All this and a great location near schools, shopping, etc.
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $315,000
