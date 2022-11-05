2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $274,900

A contemporary Veridian condo in the heart of Sun Prairie is just what you are looking for! This home is beautifully designed with an open floor plan and modern kitchen featuring dark cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. A big picture window lets the bright sun fill the living room. A powder room and dining area complete the first floor. Find your oasis upstairs with two large bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The lower level is unfinished but is stubbed for a bathroom & has tons of potential to add more living space. This lovely condo also includes a 2 car garage and a private patio area, large enough for outdoor dining and grilling out. Ideally located, Main St Sun Prairie & multiple parks including the Dream Park are within walking distance.