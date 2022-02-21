2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $250,000

Check out this beautiful, move-in ready townhouse! You'll love the open floor plan and spacious layout this gem has to offer. The main level includes LVP floors throughout, a cozy fireplace and a large kitchen with quartz countertops perfect for entertaining and plenty of space to make your home chef dreams come true. The lovely and generous bedrooms offer two ensuite bathrooms with quartz countertops. The primary bedroom also offers a spacious walk in closet and plenty of natural light. You get all this as well as 2 heated underground parking spots in a quiet neighborhood near parks and restaurants.