 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $234,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $234,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $234,900

Stop looking, you���ve found the one! Sunny 2 BR, 3 BA 1-story end unit condo with private entrance. The foyer leads to large living room with airy vaulted ceiling, open dining room & cheerful sun room. Bake to your delight in the lovely kitchen w/plenty of natural light, tons of cabinets & breakfast bar. Down the hall, find a full bath & 2 bedrooms, including the main floor primary suite featuring a huge WIC & private ensuite. Cozy up around the fireplace in the LL rec room with adjacent full bath. Afterwards, enjoy the tranquility of the massive shared greenspace on your private deck, or walk past the peaceful pond on your way to Carriage Hills Estates Park. Peace of mind with newer roof, skylights, furnace, water heater & water softener. Make this one yours today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials considering Olympic schedule change after record heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics