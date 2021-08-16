What a sweetheart of a deal and ready for you to move in! You will find this beautiful 55+ condo in excellent condition and just a few steps from all conveniences. Underground parking, Your parking stall is just a few steps from the elevator and near storage. Two oversized bedrooms provide ample room with plenty of closet space and/or storage. The bathrooms are accessible and large. Full size Washer & Dryer and additional storage. You will find a Gas fireplace as the focal point in the living room and the kitchen has all modern features including breakfast bar. Relax on your patio and enjoy the sunsets. Crown Point offers Guest sleeping facilities, theater room, exercise room, Gathering and community kitchen area. Close to Buck & Honeys or Prairie Athletic Club or Sun Prairie Golf Course.
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Paoli couple is taking over the popular bar Marcine's in the town of Mount Vernon.
Senior fullback John Chenal got married in June and about 30 members of the Badgers football team made the trip to celebrate.
Jonathan Davis is the first Wisconsin men’s basketball player to comment on the leaked audio of a meeting between Badgers coach Greg Gard and last season’s seniors.
The clinical trial comes as Moderna awaits FDA authorization for ages 12 to 17.
The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.
Most offered up misinformation or blatant falsehoods about mRNA technology and the vaccine.
Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.
A citizen found a fanny pack containing $10,000 in cash, a phone and an ID, and turned it in, Madison police reported.
The release of the detailed population data by the U.S Census Bureau now sends the once-per-decade legislative redistricting process into overdrive.
This new indoor golf and social club has a fun, interesting and well-executed menu along with a cool vibe.