2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $225,000

What a sweetheart of a deal and ready for you to move in! You will find this beautiful 55+ condo in excellent condition and just a few steps from all conveniences. Underground parking, Your parking stall is just a few steps from the elevator and near storage. Two oversized bedrooms provide ample room with plenty of closet space and/or storage. The bathrooms are accessible and large. Full size Washer & Dryer and additional storage. You will find a Gas fireplace as the focal point in the living room and the kitchen has all modern features including breakfast bar. Relax on your patio and enjoy the sunsets. Crown Point offers Guest sleeping facilities, theater room, exercise room, Gathering and community kitchen area. Close to Buck & Honeys or Prairie Athletic Club or Sun Prairie Golf Course.