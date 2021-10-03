 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $212,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $212,900

2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $212,900

Showings Start 9/29. Back on the Market! Nice condo in a great neighborhood. Private entrance/1st floor end unit, with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet & a deck off the patio door. Nice kitchen, 1st floor laundry. Exposed lower level roughed in for bath and a bonus room (bedroom, family room etc.). Fresh paint in the last year. Did I mention a 2-car attached garage! Seller offering a UHP Elite Warranty for peace of mind. Quick close is possible.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics