Phase 1 includes 8 homes and is now under construction with estimated completion date of Dec 1st 2023. Wild Oak Condominium Town Homes are well designed with quality, comfort and convenience built in each home. Located at the north edge of beautiful Stoughton Wi. and 12 minutes from Madison. This stylish home offers 2 bedrooms with en suite baths and main level powder room. Each home features solid surface counters through out, fantastic kitchen with walk in pantry, white trim and doors and beautiful flooring. See docs for the selection packages. You'll also enjoy green space for entertaining. Phase 2 & 3 coming soon. (pictures are of a similar model from a previous project)
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $385,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New liquor rules, supported by the powerful Tavern League, could shut down wedding barns across Wisconsin.
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Rudi the pig has been entertaining people along the Near West Side bike path for more than a year. Now the city says the pig has to move.
Developers have been reluctant to build condos despite the high demand for housing in the Madison area.
"This is truly naturally occurring affordable housing," developer Cody Wiseman said. "We're trying to make it very, very nice."