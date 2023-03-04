New Construction: Est July 2023! If your looking to downsize, desire low maintenance & one-level living, all with having the peace of mind knowing your new home is built with integrity, Top Notch standards & backed by a 10 year warranty call today to reserve yours! As you enter through the foyer you are greeted with warmth & simplicity in the open kitchen, dining, & greatroom area w/ fireplace! Kitchen complete w/ granite countertops, stainless applicances, & pantry! The owners suite features tray ceiling, walk in closet & walk in shower! 2nd Bedroom near main bathroom w/linen closet, & laundry/mudroom. The sizeable 2 car garage has access to laundry/mudroom! Personalize this home by choosing from the many selections we offer. Final plans & finish may vary