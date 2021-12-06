 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $275,000

Showings Start Friday. This spacious, updated townhouse is waiting for you to call it home! A two bedroom end unit that welcomes in copious light during all seasons, its gas fireplace is the perfect place to cozy up on cold winter nights. Its fully finished basement—including an adjacent half bathroom—offers additional space for an office or rec room. With hardwood floors in the kitchen, new carpet throughout the first and second floors, and a recently renovated two-car garage, you'll be happy to call this unit home for years to come.

