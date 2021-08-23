Showings to begin 8/5/2021. Beautiful Well built, well maintained house in sought after Stoughton neighborhood. Just down the street from Bjoin Park. Owner had lived here for over 30 years and took a lot of pride in maintaining the inside and also the outside of her home, as you can see by the beautiful flower gardens. Perfect home for first time buyers or empty nesters as everything is on the main floor, including a laundry area. Newer roof, windows, paint and partially remodeled bath make this house even more desirable. Hardwoods under carpeting and big wood fireplace (seller has never used). Quick closing possible. Listing agent related to seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $210,000
