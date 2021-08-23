 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $210,000

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $210,000

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $210,000

Showings to begin 8/5/2021. Beautiful Well built, well maintained house in sought after Stoughton neighborhood. Just down the street from Bjoin Park. Owner had lived here for over 30 years and took a lot of pride in maintaining the inside and also the outside of her home, as you can see by the beautiful flower gardens. Perfect home for first time buyers or empty nesters as everything is on the main floor, including a laundry area. Newer roof, windows, paint and partially remodeled bath make this house even more desirable. Hardwoods under carpeting and big wood fireplace (seller has never used). Quick closing possible. Listing agent related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding and high winds across the Northeast as Henri advances

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics