 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $199,900

This bright and sunny corner unit with open floor plan, large great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with solid surface countertops and large breakfast bar opening to dining area and balcony, master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and large bath, lets you enjoy life without the maintenance worries. This condo comes with large storage closet on the same floor plus lower level storage area and two underground parking spaces. Hamilton Street Condos offer convenience and comfort in the heart of Stoughton.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics