 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $190,000

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $190,000

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $190,000

Cute and charming 2 bed, 1 bath ranch home has updated interior, full basement and is ready for new owners! Home has original features including paneled doors with glass door knobs, oak hardwood floors and park like backyard. Great location near Criddle Park and all the amenities on Main Street.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL on FOX crew updates Antonio Brown & what Michael Strahan hopes for his future | NFL on FOX

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics