A fantastic condo in a beautiful park-like setting that has all the ingredients on a buyer's wish list. For starters, the unit is in a private wooded lot and only a few minutes away from downtown Stoughton. It has been updated with beautiful hickory plank flooring, ss appliances, butcher block counters in the kitchen, new tile backsplash, fresh paint, new lighting, etc. Features a cozy gas fireplace on the main level and more finished living space on the lower level. The unit also has a great primary suite with a private deck. Special features incl. private entrance, in unit laundry, a detached 1 car garage and an additional surface level parking spot.
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $184,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
Jim Polzin: Johnny Davis went from 'lazy' to lockdown mode and fueled a season-saving defensive stand
The Wisconsin men's basketball team held Colgate scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half Friday. Johnny Davis was blunt and brief when explaining what changed for the Badgers during that stretch.
Johnny Davis provided an update on his ankle injury during the Badgers men’s basketball team’s news conference Saturday. Here’s what the UW star said.
A criminal complaint alleges he bought FoodShare card balances for half their value, mostly from homeless people.
A video showed a student physically attacking another student, and eventually tackling the person onto a table that buckles.
TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Cyclones to prepare you for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Iowa State.
Johnny Davis found his shooting touch in the second half, leading the third-seeded Badgers with 25 points as they defeated the 14th-seeded Raiders 67-60 to advance to a Sunday showdown with Iowa State.
Madison is the headquarters for thousands of nonprofit organizations.
The Badgers’ freshman point guard was injured in UW’s regular-season finale but has not missed any time.