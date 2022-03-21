2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $184,900

A fantastic condo in a beautiful park-like setting that has all the ingredients on a buyer's wish list. For starters, the unit is in a private wooded lot and only a few minutes away from downtown Stoughton. It has been updated with beautiful hickory plank flooring, ss appliances, butcher block counters in the kitchen, new tile backsplash, fresh paint, new lighting, etc. Features a cozy gas fireplace on the main level and more finished living space on the lower level. The unit also has a great primary suite with a private deck. Special features incl. private entrance, in unit laundry, a detached 1 car garage and an additional surface level parking spot.