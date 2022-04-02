The Villas is the ultimate in peace of mind living. Located within the Highlands of Netherwood, this unique neighborhood of single family homes brings all the conveniences of condo living right to your door. Never mow your lawn or shovel your driveway again. Perfect for people who are busy, frequently travel, or are only in the area for part of the year. Walking paths connect the neighborhood to a large park. These open-concept, ranch style homes have spacious living rooms with direct deck access. Basements can be finished for extra living space and a 3rd bed and bath. The majority of lots have half or full exposure in basement. Garage is pre-wired for e-car charging. Multiple finish options available during early stages. Builder is offering lots 1-30, see assoc. docs.
2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $435,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ben Carlson earned two starts for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team this season. He has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
The longtime bagel maker says it could close if access to its loading dock is impaired by the loss of the parking lot access.
An injury to OLB Nick Herbig opens the door for a classmate, the new-look offensive line and more are covered in this report from the Badgers' first spring practice open to reporters.
The design phase will begin this summer for the Wisconsin Historical Society's new Capitol Square museum.
The man who was killed in the street Wednesday was leaving the jail when he was shot in a "pre-planned," "targeted" incident, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.
Johnny Davis' game needs work and another season with the Wisconsin men's basketball program might help improve his 3-point shooting and defense. But his decision to enter the NBA Draft makes perfect sense.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn concluded that Vos and the Assembly, "after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt."
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says ‘it was going to be difficult to put the team we wanted’ around Aaron Rodgers
From the "tough decision" to trade star wideout Davante Adams to the chances of Rodgers playing out his career in Green Bay, Gutekunst discussed a range of topics with reporters Monday at the NFL Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.
Teen in underwear attacked customers, employees, then officers at Far West Side store, Madison police say
A teen wearing only underwear attacked customers, employees and then officers at a Far West Side store on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
Drawing conclusions on an individual player’s shooting ability based on one season of work isn’t fair. Just ask former Wisconsin men's basketball standouts Ben Brust and Jordan Taylor.