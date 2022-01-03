 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $279,900

2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $279,900

2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $279,900

Immaculate 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a convenient location. This updated condo boasts private entrance with vaulted foyer, open main level great room with LVP flooring, remodeled kitchen cabinet fronts, countertops, and light fixtures. Dining area walks out to composite deck overlooking the backyard. Two roomy bedrooms upstairs including primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and private full bath. Finished lower level rec/media room with the possibility to add a third bedroom and full bathroom. Easy access to HWY 14 makes the commute to Madison a breeze. Low condo fee $209/mo. A great value!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL on FOX crew updates Antonio Brown & what Michael Strahan hopes for his future | NFL on FOX

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics