2 Bedroom Home in Monona - $265,000

BE NIMBLE, BE QUICK! This adorable move-in ready home in the heart of Monona will not last long. The open design, gleaming hardwood floors, bright white trim and large windows make the entire home feel warm and bright! The compact yet functional kitchen has plenty of storage and opens to the dining area making meal time easy! Both bedrooms are generously sized, which make decorating your new home simple. There are so many updates in this home to love, such as the beautifully tiled bathroom and the new roof! This winter you will appreciate the detached garage that has plenty of space for vehicles and storage. Enjoy walking to the library or hop on the bike path. Everything is convenient from this home! The only thing left to do is move in! COME SEE BEFORE IT'S GONE!