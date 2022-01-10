 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Monona - $255,000

Gorgeous first floor end-unit in the desirable Conservancy Creek Condo Association! In addition to the primary condo entrance, this unit has a lovely private entrance facing the woods and a creek and the association is right next to a conservancy with trails! Second bedroom/office has built in desk and amazing Murphy bed and the updated kitchen has solid surface counter tops! This unit lives large while remaining cozy - don't wait!

