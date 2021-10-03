 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $270,000

Private entry Townhouse nestled into the popular Blackhawk Lofts Condos. Move-in ready featuring a spacious, open level living area, hardwood floors throughout and gas FP. Eat-in kitchen w/ brand new Whirlpool stainless appliances including microwave which is also a convection oven & great island with granite top. Upstairs you'll find 2 oversized bedrooms both with a walk-in closest. Tons of space with a 2 car garage and 2 storage units included. New water heater (2020), washer/dryer (2016), A/C (2014), and Nest smoke/CO detectors throughout the condo. Middleton School Districted, walking distances to parks, coffee shops & more!

