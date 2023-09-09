Dramatic Sunsets on Lake Waubesa with Views of the Capital from this Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo! This unit has all the luxuries you have been looking for. Community Room, Gym, Heated Garage with 2 assigned parking spaces and storage unit, PIER with boat SLIP, pool, hot tub and beautiful outdoor community area! Primary bedroom has doors to the balcony overlooking the lake! Bedroom 2 has a murphy bed and awesome built in storage. Great room boasts soaring ceilings and fantastic fireplace. Kitchen has everything you could want for including panty cabinet. Lots of storage in the unit. Enjoy your new lake life with no worries of yard work, or shoveling snow! Want to be close this fall to the badger games? Close quick and you can be there! Easy commute to Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago!