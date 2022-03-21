Showings start Friday at 2 PM. Beautiful, newer, spacious condo located in desirable McFarland! Ranch style half duplex condo with exposed walkout lower level. Open floor plan, spacious rooms, large walk in shower in master bedroom. Large kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting on the patio under the pergola. Located on the Yahara bike trail and only 1 block from beautiful Lake Waubesa. Easy access to HWY 51 and the interstate. This one will not last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
Jim Polzin: Johnny Davis went from 'lazy' to lockdown mode and fueled a season-saving defensive stand
The Wisconsin men's basketball team held Colgate scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half Friday. Johnny Davis was blunt and brief when explaining what changed for the Badgers during that stretch.
Johnny Davis provided an update on his ankle injury during the Badgers men’s basketball team’s news conference Saturday. Here’s what the UW star said.
A criminal complaint alleges he bought FoodShare card balances for half their value, mostly from homeless people.
A video showed a student physically attacking another student, and eventually tackling the person onto a table that buckles.
TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Cyclones to prepare you for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Iowa State.
Johnny Davis found his shooting touch in the second half, leading the third-seeded Badgers with 25 points as they defeated the 14th-seeded Raiders 67-60 to advance to a Sunday showdown with Iowa State.
Madison is the headquarters for thousands of nonprofit organizations.
The Badgers’ freshman point guard was injured in UW’s regular-season finale but has not missed any time.