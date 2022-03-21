 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $375,000

Showings start Friday at 2 PM. Beautiful, newer, spacious condo located in desirable McFarland! Ranch style half duplex condo with exposed walkout lower level. Open floor plan, spacious rooms, large walk in shower in master bedroom. Large kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting on the patio under the pergola. Located on the Yahara bike trail and only 1 block from beautiful Lake Waubesa. Easy access to HWY 51 and the interstate. This one will not last long!

