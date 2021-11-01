Beautiful, well built condo. Enjoy the only outdoor view of the pond from your private deck! The tranquil, well manicured grounds will feel like they are exclusively yours as there are no other decks in sight. And the best part is someone else does all the yard work and snow removal! You know you are home when everything just feels right. Welcome your guests in the inviting foyer and cook up a storm in your spacious, open kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and counter space- just like mom used to have. Plus-sized rooms with 9ft high ceilings are sure to please. Retreat to your Master suite with soaring cathedral ceiling, large walk-in closet, and plus-sized soaking tub. Wake up refreshed to the peaceful sounds of the water fountain just below your bedroom window. Welcome Home!
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $285,000
