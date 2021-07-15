 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $89,900

Impressive value! Updated 2 bedroom unit on the West side of Madison makes ownership more affordable than renting. Large living area connects to the kitchen and built in dinette for an open feel. Large private storage unit is included in the building as well. Although street parking is always convenient, this is one of the few units in this association with two assigned parking spots. Great location only five minutes away from several malls, golf courses, recreation areas and parks!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood appears suddenly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics