Welcome to this stunning downtown Madison condo that combines industrial chic with modern elegance. This architecturally unique two-bedroom unit features exposed iron beams, high ceilings, and large windows that offer sweeping views of the city skyline. An open-concept living area with a sleek kitchen that boasts stainless steel Sub-zero/Wolf appliances, quartz countertops, and a breakfast bar. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom. Spacious laundry room, 3-season porch with sliding glass wall, heated underground parking space w/ bike storage and includes 4x8 storage room. Come live in the heart of downtown Madison, where you can walk to the Capitol Square, the Overture Center, and countless restaurants, shops & parks.