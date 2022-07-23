 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $775,000

Weston Place 9th floor Condo, one of 11 units completed in 2019, offering an exquisite modern design w/southern exposure & an amazing balcony for entertaining! Open floor plan w/foyer entry, great room w/laminate flooring, gas fireplace, 9ft+ ceilings, expansive flr to ceiling windows w/city views & dining. Kitchen boasts quartz counter tops w/waterfall edge, painted cabinetry w/soft close, subway tile backsplash & SS appliances! Owners suite w/expansive windows w/custom window treatments, a large walk in closet, a spa bath w/dual vanity, walk-in shower & large soaking tub! Split second bdrm w/bath off hallway. Weston Place offers common rooftop terrace, community room & gym and located within the heart of all the Hilldale amenities; shopping, farmers market & theatre, and Madison Yards!

