2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $75,900

Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don t just rent an apartment! Rent a 2 bed/1 bath home for only $1,595.00 per month, including site fees! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home before someone else calls your hand!

