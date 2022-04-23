Move right in to this beautiful condo with lake & Capitol views and high-end modern finishes in the heart of downtown Madison. Experience all the city offers in prime location just a block from Capitol square and steps to Lake Monona. 10 ft ceilings w/ x-large windows to capture picturesque views throughout open sun-filled space & smart window film for privacy. 2 bedrooms + 2 full baths & closet turned to office. 3-season sunroom w/heater & options – doors open to create more living space or closed off & windows all open for outside porch feel. Wonderful chef’s kitchen featuring quartz countertops + island and professional grade appliances. Primary bedroom suite includes closet system, walk-in tiled shower, smart screen & double vanity. Parking Unit 401 – P104.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $730,000
