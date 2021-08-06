2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $715,000

Stunning luxury 8th floor Weston Place condo with walls of windows and panoramic views. 2 bedrooms w/ den, open floor plan loaded with high-end finishes. Primary bedroom with built-in wall of cabinets for additional storage and large bath with beautiful tiled floor, clawfoot tub and walk in shower. Spacious great room with dining area, large living space, and gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar. Crown molding throughout. 2 balconies to enjoy the views. Laundry room with washer & dryer included, large pantry for more storage & 2 deeded parking stalls. Steps away from upscale Hilldale including great restaurants, theater, shops, bus line & bike path. Parking Stalls 404 + 405 (one space rented until Labor Day).