Showing start Fri. @ 10am. Sleek, modern newer condo in the heart of downtown. 2 bd/2 ba unit featuring 10' ceilings w/floor to ceiling windows w/smart window film for privacy + stellar city views. Best location in Madison just a block from Capitol square & steps to Lake Monona. Heated 3-season sunroom offers flex space w/glass french doors to extend living space or option to close + create a secluded sleeping porch w/lrg windows + doubly insulated shades. Upgraded, stylish, gourmet kitchen professional SS appliances, quartz countertops, large island, + glass subway tile backsplash. Primary bdrm suite w/beautiful details. In unit laundry w/ custom shelving. Tandem 2 car heated prkg #201-only 2 offered in building. Walk to restaurants, shopping + events. Low heating costs. Furnishings nego.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $710,000
