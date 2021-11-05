 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $700,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $700,000

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $700,000

Prepare to be WOWED! Step into this highly sought-after corner condominium in stunning Weston Place and you’ll know you’ve arrived! A spacious 2002 square foot, 2-bedroom plus den home that’s flooded in sunlight from a south-facing wall of windows. Chef’s gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets and granite. Spacious dining affords amazing views through the day and night. Rejuvenate in the master bath with a hot tub, large shower, and two sinks! Appreciate the warmth of real Cumari wood floors underfoot, AND a double-sided fireplace to cozy up to. Choice of two balconies to enjoy your morning coffee. Plus rooftop community room, deck, and gym. All just steps from Hilldale shopping, dining and entertainment! A wonderful home and lifestyle… YOURS!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Series of storms continues striking the Northwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics