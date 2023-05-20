One-of-a-kind top floor corner unit at the Starliner with Capitol, sunset, & park views! This luxury modern condo has walls of windows, high ceilings, wood floors, and custom upgrades throughout. Chef’s kitchen with gas range, double oven, quartz counters, large island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinets & tile backsplash. Beautiful bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile for function and design. Bedrooms overlook green space. Primary has a huge WIC. Updated lighting and good storage throughout. Extra large balcony has spectacular views, gas fire pit & grill hook-up. Amenities: parking (same floor steps from unit), access to Festival foods, fitness & community rm, rooftop terrace overlooking Breese Stevens. Unbeatable location walkable to numerous restaurants/bars, events, & music venues.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $649,000
