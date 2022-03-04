2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $569,900

No show til 3/3.Madison’s premium condo complex, Capitol West, is located just 2 blocks from Wisconsin’s Capitol & 5 mins from State Street. 30 S Henry combines downtown living with desirable seclusion. This sundrenched townhome is elegantly designed with 9 ft ceilings, high-end finishes & rich hardwoods. Be immediately drawn into the artisan kitchen ft new Café appliances, induction stovetop with double ovens, granite counters & pantry. The 2nd level holds a modern full bath, 2nd bedroom, laundry room & primary suite. The 3rd level houses a massive flex space, perfect for a home office. Relax in your private fenced-in garden or enjoy the breath-taking views from the 3rd floor terrace. 2 underground parking spots & storage unit incl. New furnace, AC, H20 heater. See feature sheet for more!