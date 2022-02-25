Showings start Feb. 25th. Fabulous Fauerbach condo on Lake Monona. Experience the rare combination of lake and downtown living in this recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom retreat. Kitchen redesign was completed in Nov. 2020 and includes GE Café appliances with Advantium speed oven and induction cooktop paired with quartz countertops. Custom cabinets, drawers, and shelves along with a custom built bench with storage make this a one of a kind kitchen. Other recent improvements include smart thermostat, water filter, flooring, doors and hardware and fireplace surround. Great connection to the outdoors with a 350 sq. ft. south and lake facing terrace. This is a move in ready to enjoy lake living home! Easy access to dining, shops, State Capitol and a bike path right outside your door.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $550,000
