New Construction Luxury Ranch Condos in Prime Location! Current Unit Under Construction. Estimated competition date 9/1/23 Interior Features Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage. Owner’s suite features sizable walk-in closet, dv sinks & Tiled master shower + Glass door. Basement can be finished with 3rd bedroom, Rec room, office, bathroom. Upgrade options ARE Available! Walking/Biking Paths That Connects To The Capital City Trail. Don't worry about Lawn Care, Snow Removal And Common Area Maintenance is All Taken Care Of!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $544,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A special meeting was held Monday morning to hear public comments regarding Dana MacKenzie not being renewed as Waunakee High School's boys ba…
Pack the picnic basket or your dancing shoes, then head out for some live music.
Mike Cerv, co-owner of the Hot Lunch, said he is determined to reopen as soon as possible. He didn't want to talk about the death of his busin…
The former Wisconsin men's basketball star is still the same jokester. But he has a serious side when it comes to discussing love and basketball.
A family had been searching through their grandfather's belongings when they reportedly came across the grenade. Two of the man's sons were ta…