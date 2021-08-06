2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $534,900

Luxury condo, the best of locations and stunning views! Welcome home to Weston Place. Ultimate convenience with Hilldale and Target Shopping right out your door. Enjoy amenities such as staffed lobby, workout room and gorgeous rooftop patio. Unit is 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with open layout kitchen and dining area/office nook-this layout is incredibly flexible to meet varied lifestyles. Expansive windows lead out to balcony with gas grill, plenty of room for seating and phenomenal lake and capitol views. Kitchen is well equipped with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops and light maple cabinetry. Full laundry room. This sale includes 1 parking space and storage unit in underground garage.