2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

Upscale, downtown living! Rarely does an updated, move in ready, end unit condo, with this stellar view, come on the market! Located just 2 blocks from the Capitol, near the Overture Center, Central Library, Kohls Center, Capitol Centre Market and all that downtown offers. Enjoy the sun filled open floor plan, fireplace, updated kitchen, quartz countertops, Black SS appliances & in unit laundry. Owners suite has 2 closets, including a walk in, and a bathroom with a tub. The 2nd bedroom offers accommodations for guests or teleworking complete with a California Closet murphy bed and home office. Two on-site storage units and one car parking space are included/$44 An exceptional HOA, professional onsite management, and many amenities!

