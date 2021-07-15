2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $52,900

This is the perfect home for individuals, couples or even Roommates. Oak Park Terrace Manufactured home community offers the perfect lifestyle for you. This Brand New 2 bed 2 bath Home offers over 896 sq. ft. of living space and sells for only $52,900 plus low lot fees. Enjoy this split open floor plan, DuraCraft kitchen cabinets, upgraded appliances, and much more. Oak Park Terrace is located minutes away from the Dane County Airport and is close to public transportation, golf courses, farmer s markets, UW Campus, museums, and restaurants. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.