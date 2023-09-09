Enjoy free concerts from your rooftop terrace?! This luxury condo building overlooking Breese Stevens is for you! Showcasing modern design with a spacious layout, upscale finishes, soaring ceilings & windows! The sleek black c-tops in the kitchen perfectly complement the clean white island, making meal prep a breeze. Primary bdrm offers custom closet complete with track lighting to add a touch of glamour to your morning routine. 2nd bdrm offers Murphy bed to provide a flexible sleeping arrangement for guests or add’l space during the day. Gather for evening dinners on the oversized balcony and appreciate the greenspace across the street. Access fitness center, parking, & Festival Foods all from within the building, making this condo the perfect blend of both convenient & modern living!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $515,000
