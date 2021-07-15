 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $51,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $51,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $51,900

Are you ready to save some money? Oak Park Terrace Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq.Ft of living space and sells for only $51,900 plus low lot fees. Oak Park Terrace is located minutes away from the Dane County Airport in Madison, WI. Close to public transportation, golf courses, farmer s markets, UW Campus, museums, restaurants and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood appears suddenly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics