2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $50,900

Your new home is waiting for you in Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. If you re just starting out or have a small family, you owe it to yourself to look at this 2 bed/1 bath, 768 sq. ft. home. Talk to one of our representatives today by calling and schedule a viewing!

