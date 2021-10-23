Under construction, framing done, Prairie style, BACKS TO THE BIKE PATH! Luxury ranch condo at Lacy Woods welcomes you to a light filled, courtesy of the 9ft ceilings w/10ft tray, open concept layout perfect for everyday living or entertaining. Enjoy relaxing by the cozy gas fireplace w/ stylish stacked stone & wood stained mantle or cooking in the gourmet, eat in, kitchen complete w/ Amish built custom cabinets, granite countertops & SS apps. Owner’s suite features sizable walk-in closet, dv sinks & walk-in shower. MF laundry/mudroom off 2 car garage. 9’ ceiling basements ready to be finished for add’l living space. Covered patio offers the ability to be completed to a 3 season porch. Enjoy peace of mind w/ lawn care, snow removal & common area maintenance taken care of!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s okay to have passions, but not here,” said Carl Dvorak, president of the 10,000-person Madison-area company, in a recording leaked Monday. “This isn't the platform to fight for your social cause.”
Noah Burks proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Western Kentucky soccer standout Chandler Backes, in front of family and friends after the Badgers' win over Army.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
Fights amid crowd of 100-plus students, parents outside East High bring 10-plus officers, Madison police say
More than 10 officers and a supervisor responded to fights amid a crowd of 100-plus students and parents outside East High School Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Chandler leaves the UW football program after recording two catches for 28 yards, 10 kick returns for 241 yards and one rushing attempt for 18 yards in 10 career games.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
You may not receive as much from Social Security as you think.
Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis said some holes in the team’s game were exposed, but the scrimmage also was an opportunity for players to get experience in front of a crowd.
Wisconsin's offense hasn't lived up to preseason hype, but it can do enough to help the team win the second half of the season.
A Dane County jury has found Kerida O’Reilly, 24, of Madison, not guilty of two charges connected to the 2020 assault of State Sen. Tim Carpenter amid Downtown racial injustice demonstrations.